Corvallis may owe IRS nearly $250K

The city of Corvallis is on the hook for $243,267 in fines and penalties to the Internal Revenue Service for late tax payments.
City Manager Mark Shepard said the city plans to appeal the case, calling the penalties and interest “excessive.”
The fines and penalties were incurred during a three-year period, although city officials did not learn of the problem until earlier this month. The city has been charged with more than $239,000 in penalties and about $4,000 in interest.
According to Shepard, the city submitted some tax payments a few days late and a city employee tasked with working with the IRS did not respond to requests for payment of fines and interest.
The employee, who has not been publicly identified, left the city in January, Shepard said.
“In the interim, the IRS payments were made on time by the staff who have been doing the work since the other employee left,” he said. “They received a final notice from the IRS, which was the first time current staff was aware of this issue.
“We do not have all of the details on this. The information we have from the IRS does not give us the breakdown for which payments were late for each of the quarters they cite. We know that the cumulative payroll taxes in these periods totaled $11,101,461. But we also know that most of the taxes were paid on time. This is one of the pieces we are still trying to get clarity on from the IRS.”
Shepard said the IRS only coordinates with a single point of contact in the city and that, in the future, “we are going to have the city’s IRS contact be someone outside payroll.”
The new approach, Shepard said, "will create a control in which notices of concerns from the IRS will not go to the person responsible for making the payments. It is an additional check."
Shepard said that Finance Director Nancy Brewer first received a phone call from the IRS about the matter in July.
"Unfortunately, she did not note the date of the call because telephone calls demanding money by someone saying they are from the IRS are usually spam," Shepard said. "It took several days for the agent and Ms. Brewer to connect beyond voicemails, after which the IRS sent written information to Ms. Brewer."
Shepard said that the case is an isolated incident and that his faith in his Finance Department and Director Brewer remains strong. Brewer and her team have won numerous awards for clean audits and the high quality of the department’s work.
Shepard said the city is “exploring if there is any action that can be taken” against the former employee." No effort has been made to contact the employee, Shepard said.
Shepard said that the city does not anticipate filing an insurance claim should its appeal be denied.
“Monies will have to come from existing appropriations identified for other projects that will have to be delayed or deferred,” said Shepard, who added that "it is too early to have a sense for how the process works or to know if the IRS followed their own procedures."
