Corvallis may owe IRS nearly $250K

The city of Corvallis is on the hook for $243,267 in fines and penalties to the Internal Revenue Service for late tax payments.

City Manager Mark Shepard said the city plans to appeal the case, calling the penalties and interest “excessive.”

The fines and penalties were incurred during a three-year period, although city officials did not learn of the problem until earlier this month. The city has been charged with more than $239,000 in penalties and about $4,000 in interest.

According to Shepard, the city submitted some tax payments a few days late and a city employee tasked with working with the IRS did not respond to requests for payment of fines and interest.

The employee, who has not been publicly identified, left the city in January, Shepard said.

“In the interim, the IRS payments were made on time by the staff who have been doing the work since the other employee left,” he said. “They received a final notice from the IRS, which was the first time current staff was aware of this issue.