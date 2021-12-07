Corvallis mayor, council compensation plan likely headed to the voters

The Corvallis City Council has tentatively decided to put the issue of mayoral and councilor compensation before the voters.

On the agenda at Monday night’s virtual session was a review of the terms of a possible ordinance that would call for paying the mayor a stipend of $425 per month, the council president $325, the council vice-president $275 and the remaining councilors $225.

Mayor Biff Traber currently receives a $100 per month stipend. Councilors serve as volunteers with the exception of some expenses that are reimbursed.

The discussion touched on the issue of whether the stipends, which in their current form would add $30,000 to the city budget, were enough. Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd noted that $225 per month for a councilor whose city business consumed 10 hours per week penciled out to $5.63 per hour. Other councilors noted that the 10-hour figure was on the low side and that they preferred the concept of a stipend to that of a wage.

Councilors also discussed what interval would be best for reviewing any plan that is implemented and whether to offer voters a multiple choice option on any advisory measure that hits the ballot. For example voters could be asked if they think councilors and the mayor should be compensated and also offered possible stipend ranges to choose from.

The deadline is fairly tight. The council would need to have an advisory measure ready by February to qualify for the May ballot. Any compensation system would not be implemented until after the most recent general election to abide by state conflict-of-interest laws.

One of the key goals of the council initiative on compensation is to encourage a more diverse pool of candidates to consider running for the nine two-year seats.

In other council highlights:

• Councilors heard from four community members during public testimony on the issue of funding challenges for the Benton County Dial-A-Bus program that assists the blind, the elderly and the disabled. Those speaking encouraged city officials to work with county officials on a resolution.

City officials promised to do so but also noted that they might have limited ability to effect change because the county is responsible for the program. Benton County officials could not be reached for comment.

• Councilors voted unanimously to initiate a legislative zone change process that is designed to consolidate all of the city’s low-density residential zones into one zone. Corvallis, and other Oregon cities of 25,000 population and above, are facing a Jun 30, 2022 deadline to make the code changes necessary to implement the “middle housing” requirements of House Bill 2001, which became law in 2019.

Middle housing means duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes. "Middle” refers to those housing types being in between single-family homes and large apartment complexes in the construction hierarchy. Cities between 10,000 and 25,000 only have to add duplexes to their land codes.

The goal of the bill is to increase the supply of affordable housing in Oregon.

• Councilors voted unanimously to award a merit increase of 3% to the city attorney’s office. The city contracts with the firm of Brewer & Coulombe for legal services, and the pay increase raises the monthly retainer for the firm from $27,888 per month to $28,620. The retainer pays for routine legal services. The office bills the city on an hourly basis for services that occur outside of that retainer. The new rate is effective July 1, 2022.

• Councilors voted unanimously to change Municipal Judge Larry W. Blake Jr.’s contract to a three-year deal that starts running Jan. 1. The new contract includes a provision for the council to consider a merit raise as part of the judge’s annual evaluation process in the fall.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

