Corvallis meeting Monday on Circle Blvd.

The city of Corvallis is hosting an informational meeting Monday to discuss plans to resurface Northeast Circle Boulevard later this year.
The remote meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. with a staff presentation. Public comment is set for 5 p.m. to 6 p,m. Those wishing to submit comments in advance should email josh.capps@corvallisoregon.gov. To register for the event and sign up to speak go to corvallisoregon.gov and click on the Circle Boulevard tab which is part of the rotating carousel in the middle of the page.
The city will be resurfacing Circle between 29th Street and Highland Drive. During the process the city is planning a six-month pilot project that will reduce the number of lanes on Circle and add buffered bike lanes. Instead of two vehicle lanes on each side and a center turn lane the new approach would reduce vehicle lanes to one on each side plus the center turn lane.
Because of intersection capacity issues identified by city traffic counts Circle would remain in its current configuration at the Grant and Kings intersections and on the stretch between the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis and Highland.
The new approach is included in the city's transportation system plan update that was approved in December 2019 after an exhaustive four-year public process. However, the "road diet" additions in that plan were intended to cover new streets. This is the first time the city has used the road diet on an existing street.
The change to the road diet was strongly encouraged by bicycle and pedestrian advocates, but it has received strong opposition from other quarters. Bike and ped advocates say the “road diet” will make Circle safer, but others say the reduction in lanes will lead to traffic snarls and problems on neighborhood streets because of cut-through traffic.
The project has sparked a letter-writing campaign, with 17 letters published by the Gazette-Times through editions of June 7. Ten letters opposed the project and seven favored it, with both sides featuring correspondents who wrote more than once.
The letter-writing campaign and other correspondence that has reached the newspaper contained misinformation. No public process was required to make the change, and the Corvallis City Council never voted on it.
Councilors discussed it at their Dec. 2 and April 20 sessions. More public outreach was planned for meetings of the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, but they were canceled because of the coronavirus.
In fairness it can be a challenge to participate in the Friday at 7 a.m. BPAB sessions and it also should be noted that like a handful of city advisory boards, including the Historic Resources Commission and the Climate Action Advisory Board, members of BPAB tend to be advocates, favoring adding bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
Similarly, members of the historic panel tend to favor preservation of historic resources and members of the climate board tend to favor action on climate change.
One intriguing possible solution, promoted most prominently by Ward 1 Councilor Jan Napack, would be to create a broader transportation advisory group that would include bike and ped advocates as well as other stakeholders.
Another contentious issue is the impact of the changes on emergency response times. However, the Corvallis Fire Department has not expressed opposition to the road diet. Instead, fire officials have expressed concerns about response times and city officials plan to monitor response times during the six months of the pilot project, with the data being used with other criteria to judge the effectiveness of the road diet.
Pavement markings used during the pilot project will be temporary, with permanent markings only being installed if the pilot project passes the test.
Here is a look at other public meetings set for the coming days:
Monday
• The Philomath Urban Renewal Agency meets at 7 p.m. to discuss its 2020-2021 budget. The meeting will be followed by a City Council discussion of the 2020-2021 city spending plan. Both sessions are available at Zoom by going to https://tinyurl.com/y97oae4s or by calling 312-626-6799, using the meeting ID 206-550-7670 and the password Philomath.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/543164648587554062. On the agenda is a public hearing on a request by Oregon State University to construct a water utility plant on a parking lot 2800 SW Orchard Ave.
Wednesday
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://youtube/cityofalbany/live. On the agenda are presentation of Albany Police Department employee of the year and lifesaving awards and adoption of the 2019-2020 supplemental budget.
Thursday
• The Albany Planning Commission Hearings Board meets at 4 p.m. You can participate by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/766287781 or by phone by calling 1-571-317-3122 and using the access code 766-287-781. On the agenda is a public hearing on a proposal to expand the Jackson Street Youth Shelter facility at 1240 Seventh Ave. SE.
