Corvallis motel settles post-wildfire price gouging claims

The Rodeway Inn in Corvallis is one of four hotels around the state that have reached negotiated agreements to settle allegations of price gouging in the aftermath of last fall’s wildfires, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced on Thursday.
Money from the settlements, which totaled $105,600, will be used to reimburse at least 100 Oregon families who were overcharged for rooms, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Justice.
“More than 40,000 Oregonians had to evacuate their homes during the fires that spread so rapidly through our state,” Rosenblum said in the news release. “Without much warning, many families had to seek shelter in hotels and motels. Unfortunately, some hotels upped their prices significantly and took advantage of this horrible situation.”
Under Oregon’s price gouging law, which went into effect after the governor declared an abnormal disruption of the market on Sept. 9, businesses can’t sell essential goods or services at “unconscionably excessive” prices. In such circumstances, prices that go up more than 15% generally are considered excessive.
The Rodeway Inn at 345 NW Second St. normally charges $80-$100 per room, but an Oregon Department of Justice investigation found the hotel raised prices for 15 rooms by more than 15% in the wake of wildfires in the region, charging as much as $150 for a room with a single queen bed, according to the news release.
The DOJ required the Rodeway to give out 23 refunds totaling more than $900, and the hotel agreed to pay the state $15,000 to settle the case.
A message seeking comment from the Rodeway’s manager was not immediately returned on Thursday.
Further details of the settlements listed in the news release include:
• Capital Inn & Suites in Salem has already issued more than $1,300 in refunds, must compensate anyone who paid more than $92 a night and will pay the state $38,000.
• Le Chateau Inn in Florence must pay nearly $2,200 in restitution to 22 customers and pay the state $21,600.
• Days Inn by Wyndham in Roseberg, which reportedly charged more than $300 a night for some rooms – twice its usual top rate – will give nearly $5,000 in refunds to 31 customers and pay $31,000 to the state.
Additional allegations of price gouging related to the wildfires remain under investigation by the DOJ.
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of price gouging can contact the department online at www.oregonconsumer.gov or by phone at 877-877-9392.