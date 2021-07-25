Corvallis murals continue to bloom

“My hope with this mural project is to educate our community to know what Rotary is, who we are, and to inspire local community members to consider joining us in our work to make positive change and advance goodwill locally and around the world,” said Higgins.

Corvallis is hosting a district Rotary conference next April, and the Hinckle mural will be the backdrop for a street party during the event, Higgins said.

Culture with coffee

Coffee Culture also is proving to be major player in the mural movement. Artist Skye Walker already had applied his evocative vision on the company’s Kings Boulevard outlet and he now has also adorned the Jefferson Avenue and Ninth Street ones as well.

“There is no explicit tie-in with our coffee business,” said Paul Tostberg of Coffee Culture. “We wanted to provide some public art to the local community and the response has always been much enjoyment and appreciation.”

“I had a blast creating this piece for them (as always),” Walker said of the most recent work, the Ninth Street piece, which is called “Illumination” and consists of spray paint on cement. The Jefferson work was done in acrylic and is called “Radiance.”

White properties