Corvallis museum debuts Friday

The new downtown Corvallis museum of the Benton County Historical Society is finally ready for its closeup.

The museum, whose opening has been delayed by the coronavirus, debuts this week, although the continuing presence of COVID will limit public access.

The new museum, at 411 SW Second St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, although only six patrons will be able to enter at a time.

Visitors will be able to make a reservation for a one-hour visit at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com/. Admission is $5 for adults, free for historical society members, free for youth 18 and under and free for Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College students (must show ID).

Current featured exhibitions include “Benton County,” “A College Town” and “Hats & Chairs.”

The museum cannot reserve spots via voicemail or accept groups of more than six people. Visitors will be given additional health requirement instructions when online reservations are made for Corvallis Museum visits.