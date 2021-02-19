Corvallis Museum, more than 20 years in the making, finally opens

The first visitor through the doors when the new Corvallis Museum opened at 11 a.m. on Friday was Freda Vars, and one of the first things that caught her attention was the old Horner Museum sign mounted on the wall of the building’s lobby.

Before Oregon State University closed it down in 1995, the Horner was a local landmark and a cultural touchstone for generations of schoolchildren from around the state, who were bused to Corvallis to gaze at the museum’s assemblage of Oregon Country artifacts and pet Horner mascot Bruce the Moose. (All that touching was hard on poor Bruce, who has now been fully restored and occupies a place of honor in the new museum’s lobby, where no petting is allowed.)

“When my kids were little, I don’t know how many times they were in the Horner Museum,” Vars reminisced.

That’s one of the reasons she and her husband, former Corvallis Mayor Charley Vars, have been dedicated supporters of the Benton County Historical Society, which took custody of the 60,000-item Horner Collection from OSU in 2008 and added it to its own holdings, now totaling an estimated 120,000 objects.