Corvallis nail salon murder trial nears

The man accused of killing his estranged wife’s lover at a Corvallis nail salon in 2017 is scheduled to go to trial in the case in early February, but legal battles in the case are already underway.
Than Duy Kim was arrested in December 2017 for allegedly attacking Mitch Dong with knives and a baseball bat after catching Dong with his wife at the Corvallis Nail Spa. Kim, an Albany resident, was initially arrested for charges including attempted murder, but the charges against Kim were amended when Dong died of his injuries later that month.
Kim, 51, is currently facing charges of murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault and recklessly endangering another person. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to begin a 10-day trial in the case on Feb. 3.
Mike Flinn, Kim’s attorney, has already begun filing motions seeking to limit what evidence the state can bring to trial.
In a Nov. 13 filing, Flinn argued that Kim’s interview with police should not be allowed at trial because he was not given sufficient notice of his right to remain silent. Flinn argues that while Kim was given a Miranda warning, because he is a refugee from Vietnam he didn’t fully understand his rights.
“Defendant submits that under a totality of the circumstances, defendant’s cultural disparities as a Vietnamese refugee, his deficits with the English language and a lack of thorough questioning to determine if defendant truly understood the rights he was giving up, leads to a conclusion that his waiver of Miranda was not voluntary,” Flinn wrote.
In a response filed Dec. 2, the Benton County District Attorney’s Office argued that Kim, who was 48 at the time of his interview, was able to understand the warning.
“The approximately two hour and 18 minute interview will make clear that defendant is a proficient speaker of the English language,” said the filing, made by Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin.
Joslin’s filing also references a statement in Flinn’s filing that Kim came to the U.S in the 1970s and estimates that based on his age, he would have been at most 12 years old when he came to the country.
“In any event, defendant had lived in the U.S. for all his teenage and adult life,” the filing said.
Flinn made a filing Dec. 3 that also argues the search warrants used to collect evidence from Kim’s residence, electronics and vehicle were issued without probable cause or the necessary particularity required by the Oregon and U.S. constitutions. The filing asks the evidence not be allowed at the trial.
As of press time, there was no response from the DA’s office to this motion filed in Oregon’s court record system.
Judge Locke Williams is scheduled to hear arguments on evidentiary matters such as these in the case in hearings on Jan. 3 and Jan. 17. Williams is also scheduled to preside over a Jan. 28 hearing to make sure the parties are ready for the trial.
Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.