Corvallis nail salon murder trial nears

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a response filed Dec. 2, the Benton County District Attorney’s Office argued that Kim, who was 48 at the time of his interview, was able to understand the warning.

“The approximately two hour and 18 minute interview will make clear that defendant is a proficient speaker of the English language,” said the filing, made by Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin.

Joslin’s filing also references a statement in Flinn’s filing that Kim came to the U.S in the 1970s and estimates that based on his age, he would have been at most 12 years old when he came to the country.

“In any event, defendant had lived in the U.S. for all his teenage and adult life,” the filing said.

Flinn made a filing Dec. 3 that also argues the search warrants used to collect evidence from Kim’s residence, electronics and vehicle were issued without probable cause or the necessary particularity required by the Oregon and U.S. constitutions. The filing asks the evidence not be allowed at the trial.

As of press time, there was no response from the DA’s office to this motion filed in Oregon’s court record system.

Judge Locke Williams is scheduled to hear arguments on evidentiary matters such as these in the case in hearings on Jan. 3 and Jan. 17. Williams is also scheduled to preside over a Jan. 28 hearing to make sure the parties are ready for the trial.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.