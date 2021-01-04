Corvallis names new path for cyclist

In other highlights of the 85-minute meeting:

• The meeting opened with the swearing in of new Municipal Judge Larry Blake, Jr. by outgoing Municipal Judge Chris Dunfield. Blake then installed the nine councilors, including new members Gabe Shepherd (Ward 4) and Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6).

Mayor Biff Traber praised Dunfield for his seven years as the judge and noted that counting his pro-tem work in the position he has served the city for more than 30 years.

• The city honored a pair of Scouts who won recent honors. Eagle Scout Vincent Bottaro received a national service award for the 2018 community service project he led in the garage of the library. Eagle Scout Luka Schaefers, meanwhile, received a Red Cross merit award for the aid he gave to a community member who had gone into cardiac arrest on a city street.

• Lytle was re-elected as council president on a 5-4 vote. Ward 9's Andrew Struthers, who lost the presidential race by the one vote, was then unanimously elected as council vice president.

• City Manager Mark Shepard reported that the city has received 400 doses of COVID vaccine and has been using them to inoculate members of the Corvallis Fire Department, the Corvallis Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mayor Traber noted “we have important business in front of us” in his welcoming remarks at the start of his seventh year as mayor. He listed four priorities: COVID, housing and homelessness, climate change and improving the council’s three-month calendar.

