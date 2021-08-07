Corvallis needs more help with MLK volunteers

The Corvallis Parks and Recreation is looking for help from the community in contacting individuals who have volunteered to be ambassadors for a community group that will help with the design phase for the department’s project to renovate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Corvallis Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit noted that nearly 20 applications were received. But, the application form did not capture contact information from applicants and Petit said she needs help to try to match those who have applied with their application. As such, the application deadline has been extended through August 15.

If you:

• Applied to be a project ambassador, please contact at jimbo.ivy@corvallisoregon.gov or 541-766-6586 as soon as possible to describe your application responses so we can attach your name to your application. Or, feel free to complete the application again (https://tinyurl.com/MLKAmbassadors) and resubmit.

• Know anyone who has applied, please forward this information to them and ask that they contact Jimbo to identify their application.

• Forwarded the original email to any contacts, please do the same with this email in the hopes we capture as many of the original applicants as possible.