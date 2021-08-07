Corvallis needs more help with MLK volunteers

The Corvallis Parks and Recreation is looking for help from the community in contacting individuals who have volunteered to be ambassadors for a community group that will help with the design phase for the department’s project to renovate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Corvallis Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit noted that nearly 20 applications were received. But, the application form did not capture contact information from applicants and Petit said she needs help to try to match those who have applied with their application. As such, the application deadline has been extended through August 15.
If you:
• Applied to be a project ambassador, please contact at jimbo.ivy@corvallisoregon.gov or 541-766-6586 as soon as possible to describe your application responses so we can attach your name to your application. Or, feel free to complete the application again (https://tinyurl.com/MLKAmbassadors) and resubmit.
• Know anyone who has applied, please forward this information to them and ask that they contact Jimbo to identify their application.
• Forwarded the original email to any contacts, please do the same with this email in the hopes we capture as many of the original applicants as possible.
A yearslong effort to upgrade the park is underway, with a new playground, permanent restrooms and renovations of the Walnut Barn already completed.
“The goal (is) to create a place for people of all backgrounds with the help of community members’ diverse perspectives,” said Petit. “MLK Park will be a place that, through calculated design, art, and interpretation, honors the legacy and work of Dr. King, educates and inspires visitors through interactive features, and demonstrates the community’s commitment to social and racial justice.”
This group will work with the landscape architects from Juncus Studios and Corvallis Parks and Recreation staff to connect with the community in making decisions that will turn the conceptual plan into a detailed design.
In addition to the design work, fundraising and community outreach also lie ahead, with construction starting perhaps as early as
