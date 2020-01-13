Corvallis nonprofit to offer census assistance

Corvallis nonprofit to offer census assistance

{{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center will operate as a census assistance center for the duration of the 2020 Census.

The center has received a $25,000 grant from the Census Equity Funders Committee and will be hiring two part-timers to assist community members with census questions.

“This opportunity will allow hard-to-count communities access to a safe place with trusted individuals who can support them to participate and complete the census questionnaire,: said Sami A-AbdRabbuh, president of the center. “This partnership ensures a fair and accurate count of our hard-to-count communities across Oregon.”

The CMLC is actively recruiting for the census assistance positions. The center will host training sessions will beginning in early February and a kick-off event in March. For information email info@cmlcenter.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Coffee artist goes national
Local

Coffee artist goes national

Morgan Eckroth first got involved with coffee at the age of 16, when she discovered that the Tried & True outlet in downtown Corvallis was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News