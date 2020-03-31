Corvallis nursing home confirms three COVID-19 cases

Three residents of a Corvallis nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, and one has died from the disease.

Corvallis Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility at 160 NE Conifer Blvd., posted a statement on its website Monday that said three of its residents had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Two of the residents were being treated at Corvallis Manor, the statement said, while the third resident had been transferred to a local hospital several days earlier. That resident died on Monday, the statement said.

“Corvallis Manor is very saddened by this news and extends its deepest condolences to the resident’s family,” the online statement said. “Decisions as to whether a resident remains on-site or is transported to a hospital are made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with physicians and health care officials. We are working diligently to limit the spread of the virus to other residents of the facility and are communicating this news to all of our residents, staff and their loved ones.”

State and local public health officials stated separately that an 88-year-old woman died from the disease at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Monday, becoming Benton County’s first COVID-19 fatality.