 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corvallis offering loans for climate action projects
0 comments
alert

Corvallis offering loans for climate action projects

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Passive House 1furance 29

Here is a look at the energy-efficient furnace at a home in

southwest Corvallis. The city is offering low-interest loans to groups wanting to help reduce greenhouse gases or aid in implementing the city's climate action plan.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Sunday file 2016

The city of Corvallis has $58,000 to lend for community projects that help achieve the city’s climate action plan.

The funds were appropriated by the City Council as a way to help meet the community action requirements of the climate plan. They are intended to go to nonprofits, co-ops and governmental educational institutions to help them implement energy efficiency or conservation remedies at their own facilities or elsewhere in the community.

Loans typically will be in the $10,000 range, said Jerry Sorte of the Corvallis-Benton county economic development office, with likely projects solar electric systems, energy-efficient appliances or other projects that reduce greenhouse gases.

The deadline to apply is May 19, with all loan applications being considered together once the deadline closes. No interest will be charged for the first two years, with just 1.5% being levied in the third through fifth years. Interest paid into the program will be used to fund future loans.

The Corvallis City Council’s original appropriation for the climate action loans was approved in January 2020, but the program was put on hold last year because of the pandemic.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

MORE INFORMATION

Toe view the Corvallis climate action plan and submit an application for the loan program go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/community/page/corvallis-climate-action-plan.

For more information on the program contact jerry.sorte@corvallisoregon.gov or call 541-766-6416.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News