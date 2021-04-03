Corvallis officer-involved shooting leaves Philomath man dead

A 32-year-old Philomath man was pronounced dead at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Days Inn in Corvallis early Saturday morning. The man was armed with a knife, according to a press release from the Corvallis Police Department.

Officers responded to the Days Inn Hotel at 1113 N.W. 9th St. in Corvallis at about 3:30 a.m. on reports from hotel staff of a male acting aggressively and trying to get into guests’ rooms. When the officers made contact with the subject, they “immediately called for emergency cover, stating the male was armed with a knife,” according to the press release.

Shortly after, officers fired on the subject. Medical crews provided emergency aid but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man has not been identified by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Albany Police Department and The Benton County Major Crimes Team. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pursuant to state laws and police policies that require law enforcement officers to be removed from active duty following an incident where deadly force is used.