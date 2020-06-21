Corvallis offices reopen this Monday (June 20)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Corvallis will reopen most of its offices and facilities to the general public this Monday.

Visitors will be required to follow signs and maintain physical distancing while conducting business. In some cases, traffic at entrances and exits will be managed to promote physical distancing. Masks or face coverings are encouraged. Some sites have masks for customer use.

All locations will have signage to help customers follow current public health guidelines, including:

• Stay home if you or someone in your family are sick.

• Follow posted signs and guidelines during your visit.

• Maintain 6 feet of physical distance between visitors and staff.

• Strongly consider wearing a mask or face covering.

The city’s larger public facilities are not yet reopening. Osborn Aquatic Center is open for appointment-only lap swim and water exercise. The main and branch libraries remain closed. The Majestic Theatre is closed to the public. Many of the facilities closed in March tocomply with state orders. Corvallis and the rest of Benton County currently are in phase 2 of reopening.

As always, many services can be accessed at www.corvallisoregon.gov. The latest information on reopening is available at www.corvallisoregon.gov/reopening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0