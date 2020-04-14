Corvallis officials schedule Thursday briefing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard and Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman will hold a noon briefing Thursday on the coronavirus outbreak.

Shepard and Sassaman will discuss city operations and work the joint city/Benton County emergency operations center is doing.

Shepard will be in the downtown fire station at 400 NW Harrison Blvd., with Sassaman participating remotely.

There are limited seats in the meeting room because of social distancing protocols and those wanting to monitor the session can do so at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8496220323674073102.