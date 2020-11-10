 Skip to main content
Corvallis officials set for hate-bias training

Corvallis officials set for hate-bias training

  • Updated
The Corvallis City Council and other city officials will participate Thursday in identity and race bias training.

The public is welcome to monitor the 4 p.m. remote session at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9051945390742981391. A video of the training, which is scheduled to last 90 minutes, will be available later on the city website.

Scheduled to be involved are Mayor Biff Traber, the nine councilors, councilors-elect Gabe Shepherd and Laurie Chaplen, City Manager Mark Shepard and his department directors.

A hate/bias program for the city was approved June 21 as part of final negotiations on the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Councilors agreed to spend up to $150,000 on hate and bias programs.

Earlier efforts on the subject, including those by the local branch of NAACP and the city's King Legacy Advisory Board, had languished, but the concept received a dramatic push forward with the death May 25 of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The incident led to local and nationwide protests, and nine of the 10 speakers at the Corvallis budget public hearing testified in favor of the hate/bias response work. One speaker, Jonathan Stoll of Oregon State University, submitted a community petition with 3,000 signatures backing the concept.

Stoll, who works in career education at OSU, and university diversity educator and local NAACP officer Jason Dorsette, will conduct the training. Stoll and Dorsette have teamed up to form Soul Force Education. The group aims to provide equity and diversity training, leadership development and educational services.

jason-dorsette-stock mug 11

Jason Dorsette 
jonathan stoll mug 11

Jonathan Stoll

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

