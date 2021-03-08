Corvallis opens schools to kindergartners

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Playtime, kindergarten teacher Kristin Drahn said, is also different. Kids will have a choice about what to play at their desks, with some children playing with the same sorts of toys.

"At the end, it all goes into a bag to be cleaned by the teachers each day," she said.

Other than that, school days will include masks, social distancing and a lot more hand-washing, Drahn added.

Teachers will also have to condense their days. All students will still log on for comprehensive distance learning each morning. Students who have chosen to return to in-person learning will attend school for two days a week, two hours a day in the afternoon. A third cohort will remain strictly in comprehensive distance learning.

"Seeing them in person is definitely the big highlight," Drahn said. "I'm not hesitant, just excited."

For Philips, there was a pinch of hesitancy.

"The only hesitation I have is around any change," she said. "It's a big change we're starting, and it's just trying to figure out all the nuts and bolts. I feel like we're ready to go."

Noss agreed and said the district is prepared to move forward with phasing in other grades, calling Monday's return of students an "intentional start."