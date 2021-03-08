Corvallis opens schools to kindergartners

There were kindergartners at Mountain View Elementary School again on Monday, but that's where the normalcy ended.
The Corvallis School District's youngest students returned for in-person learning, and while older students haven't seen the inside of a classroom since last April, the students returning Monday had never been inside a school.
"I didn't see any confusion that usually comes with the first day," said Superintendent Ryan Noss. He attributes the unusual comfort level of the first-time school attendees to the district's comprehensive distance learning model.
For months, students have been logging on and taking part in synchronous learning, meaning they've already had face time with their teachers.
Teachers have been looking forward to seeing them in the classroom for months.
"I'm excited to get to know them even more than I already have," said kindergarten teacher Katherine Phillips.
The relationships built over Zoom, Principal Byron Bethards said, have enriched the first day of in-person instruction and helped ease kids into the classroom.
"I'm excited to just be present for the newness of this," he said. "So much learning has happened. Learning has continued this whole school year, just our buildings have been closed. I'm excited to have conversations with the students to hear what they've been learning."
Playtime, kindergarten teacher Kristin Drahn said, is also different. Kids will have a choice about what to play at their desks, with some children playing with the same sorts of toys.
"At the end, it all goes into a bag to be cleaned by the teachers each day," she said.
Other than that, school days will include masks, social distancing and a lot more hand-washing, Drahn added.
Teachers will also have to condense their days. All students will still log on for comprehensive distance learning each morning. Students who have chosen to return to in-person learning will attend school for two days a week, two hours a day in the afternoon. A third cohort will remain strictly in comprehensive distance learning.
"Seeing them in person is definitely the big highlight," Drahn said. "I'm not hesitant, just excited."
For Philips, there was a pinch of hesitancy.
"The only hesitation I have is around any change," she said. "It's a big change we're starting, and it's just trying to figure out all the nuts and bolts. I feel like we're ready to go."
Noss agreed and said the district is prepared to move forward with phasing in other grades, calling Monday's return of students an "intentional start."
If the week is successful, additional grades will be phased into in-person learning.
"Successful," Noss said, "looks like no cases spreading through a school. That's what it looks like if we want to keep buildings open."