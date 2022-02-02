Corvallis ordinance would pay City Council, mayor

The idea of paying the Corvallis City Council and mayor has been floated a number of times in the past with some believing compensation would encourage a more diverse candidate pool for elected offices.

The council is now halfway there.

The nine-member body is composed of volunteers, and Mayor Biff Traber earns a $100 monthly stipend. In December, the council appeared poised to send the compensation question to the voters.

However, the topic returned at the council meeting Jan. 18 under a proposed compensation ordinance.

C3 GameCon C3 GameCon happens Feb. 18-19 at the Corvallis Community Center. Check out the games, cosplay contests, art, speaker panels, and more. More in…

A first reading of the ordinance was approved 8-1, with Councilor Charlyn Ellis opposing. She would prefer to put the matter on the ballot rather than relying on the ordinance and council approval.

A second reading and vote, slated for Feb. 7, is required for the ordinance to pass. Even if the council says yes, it could still send the ordinance to the voters. A citizen referendum could also be initiated to block the ordinance if it passes. The compensation would take effect after the November election.

Councilor Gabe Shepherd said he considers compensation to be an equity issue. He wants to make it easier for single parents, people with hourly jobs, college students and others to overcome barriers to public service including the cost of lost time in the workplace, school or with family.

“I would personally like to start off the conversation at a higher amount,” Shepherd said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Before the final vote, Shepherd motioned to amend the ordinance with higher pay rates than what was initially set forth. The amendment, formulated by Shepherd and Councilor Hyatt Lytle, put pay rates at $560 a month for mayor, $460 for council president, $410 for council vice president, and $360 for councilors.

The amendment passed 6-3, with councilors Paul Shaffer, Andrew Struthers and Jan Napack opposing.

A citizen task force held meetings on the issue in September and October, and in November it proposed changing the volunteer status of councilors and upping the mayor’s stipend. The proposal also recommended giving elected officials the ability to opt out of compensation if the council approves a compensation plan.

The task force called for $425 per month for the mayor ($5,100/year), $325 monthly ($3,900/year) for the council president, $275 a month ($3,300 /year) for the council vice president, and $225 a month ($2,700/year) for the councilors. The total cost would be $31,200 per year.

Research by the League of Oregon Cities found that 25% of cities responding pay a stipend. The most common types of compensation were reimbursement for travel, continuing education, membership dues and fees. A city of Corvallis survey of six comparable cities found two do not pay anything to councilors or the mayor, and four pay both groups a stipend.

Albany pays $130 a month to councilors and $185 to the mayor, according to communications officer Matt Harrington. Elected officials also are eligible for a $50 monthly internet stipend. Bend, the largest of the six comparison cities with the highest stipends, pays more than $1,000 a month to the mayor and $533 for councilors.

Councilors and the mayor are currently eligible for business expense reimbursement. That would end if the stipends are approved. Elected officials would be allowed to claim expenses for approved training and conferences, travel, lodging and meals. They would still get a city laptop/tablet and the ability to print city materials at city expense.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.