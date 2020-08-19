Corvallis panel addresses racist history of suffrage movement on 19th Amendment centennial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been 100 years since 36 states agreed to ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, securing the right of U.S. citizens to vote regardless of their sex.

For decades, however, that right only applied to white women.

In a Zoom meeting Tuesday evening, on the centennial of the amendment’s 1920 ratification, the League of Women Voters of Corvallis led a seminar addressing the racist history of the women’s suffrage movement.

Jessica McDonald, president of the League, said when many people learn about suffrage, they learn about white women such as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. But they don’t learn about women of other races, such as Ida B. Wells or Mabel Ping-Hua Lee.

“This singular narrative leaves out the reality that, for so many in this country, they would not see the right to vote for decades,” McDonald said.

Sujittra Avery Carr, an Oregon State University graduate of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies, said there is still much to be done to include everyone in the voting process.