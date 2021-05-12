Corvallis panel calls for facilities fixes

The Corvallis Budget Commission finished off its role on the city’s spending plan for 2021-22 and sent a clear signal that improving facilities should be a high priority.
The commission also talked itself into participating in one more meeting.
In the lone commission amendments to the $181 million budget that City Manager Mark Shepard introduced May 3, commissioners recommended Wednesday that the city target facilities with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it receives and that a further Budget Commission meeting be scheduled to discuss the issue.
Commissioners already have participated in five meetings on the spending plan, but the vote was unanimous (16-0) to add a session. The earlier amendment, which recommends using as a much of the $13.8 million the city expects to receive in ARPA funds as practical on facilities, passed by a 10-6 vote.
The 18-member commission consists of the nine elected councilors and nine citizen members. Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins was not present and Chair Curtis Wright only votes to break ties.
“We need to do all we can to meet our needs without having to increase taxes,” said Commissioner Steve Lee, who introduced both amendments. Lee and other commissioners noted the emphasis department directors placed on the issue in the presentations that preceded Wednesday’s public hearing, and Shepard also championed the issue in his original May 3 budget message.
Commissioners also noted that the ARPA funds “might be a once in a lifetime” deal and thus should be taken advantage of.
Opponents of Lee’s motion, cited a need for “maximum flexibility” in choosing not to commit to using the ARPA dollars on facilities.
Ultimately, it will be the City Council that approves the final spending plan, facilities funds or not, at its June 7 meeting. No information was available Wednesday regarding when the extra Budget Commission meeting will be held.
During the public hearing the commission was urged to spend $15,000 to assist the Corvallis Fall Festival through its COVID-related budget challenges. Executive director Donele Pettit-Mieding spoke at the meeting and she and eight other Fall Festival backers submitted testimony in advance that was part of the meeting packet. The Fall Festival, which attracts artists from across the Northwest, has been a staple of the mid-valley arts scene since 1973. It usually is helped on the final weekend in September.
Commissioners seemed sympathetic to the plight of the festival but no amendment was forthcoming after Shepard noted that the City Council, if it so desired, could choose to assist the festival out of its discretionary funds budget, which includes approximately $60,000.
The cancellation of the 2020 festival because of COVID punched a serious hole in the budget and the group was planning just a bare-bones festival for September.
A GoFundMe campaign was organized in an effort to raise $35,000, but it yielded just $5,500 according to the website.
Also, as a 501©4 nonprofit the Fall Festival is not eligible for any of the federal grants that have helped keep other initiatives afloat amid the pandemic.
The city’s 2021-22 fiscal plan calls for approximately $67 million in general fund spending and six additional staffers, equal to 4.7 full-time-equivalent positions.
Additions include a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator (1.0 FTE), a water treatment specialist (1.0 FTE), two wastewater/stormwater specialists (2.0 FTEs) and a senior administrative specialist (0.5 FTE). Also, a senior human resources analyst will be moving from 0.8 FTE to 1.0 FTE.
