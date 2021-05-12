Corvallis panel calls for facilities fixes

Commissioners also noted that the ARPA funds “might be a once in a lifetime” deal and thus should be taken advantage of.

Opponents of Lee’s motion, cited a need for “maximum flexibility” in choosing not to commit to using the ARPA dollars on facilities.

Ultimately, it will be the City Council that approves the final spending plan, facilities funds or not, at its June 7 meeting. No information was available Wednesday regarding when the extra Budget Commission meeting will be held.

During the public hearing the commission was urged to spend $15,000 to assist the Corvallis Fall Festival through its COVID-related budget challenges. Executive director Donele Pettit-Mieding spoke at the meeting and she and eight other Fall Festival backers submitted testimony in advance that was part of the meeting packet. The Fall Festival, which attracts artists from across the Northwest, has been a staple of the mid-valley arts scene since 1973. It usually is helped on the final weekend in September.

Commissioners seemed sympathetic to the plight of the festival but no amendment was forthcoming after Shepard noted that the City Council, if it so desired, could choose to assist the festival out of its discretionary funds budget, which includes approximately $60,000.