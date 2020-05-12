Corvallis panel OKs $179M budget

• Commissioners voted unanimously to support adding $300,000 to the budget that covers moving the tennis courts at Lincoln Elementary School to Riverbend Park. The courts are being moved because the Corvallis School District needs the space for the new Lincoln school. The school district is paying for what is now a $550,000 project, but the expenditure must be included in the city budget because of the intergovernmental agreement between the city and the school district that allows for the transfer of the courts from school property to city park property.

• Commissioners rejected on a 15-2 vote an amendment by Commissioner and Ward 1 Councilor Jan Napack, who called for a 3% increase from the actual spending of $150 million that occurred in the 2019-20 fiscal year. The proposal would have capped 2020-21 spending at $155 million, $24 million less than the plan submitted by City Manager Mark Shepard and Finance Director Nancy Brewer.

• A second Napack amendment, which would have limited the new hires in the plan to those that involved emergency services, failed on a 16-1 vote.

• Commissioners also turned down on a 13-4 vote an amendment from Andrew Freborg that would have taken a chunk of the increase in spending on a department-by-department basis and move it into a reserve fund to pay for future Public Employee Retirement System costs.