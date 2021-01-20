Corvallis panel OKs land annexation

Commissioner Jim Boeder brought up questions of water service. The elevation of the property is such that “second level” water service, or more pumping power, usually would be required, but such service is not currently available in the vicinity. The property would be required to convert to second level service when it becomes available, but city staff said the site currently meets minimum performance standards such as fire low and mainline pressure.

Despite their questions Boeder and Jensen both voted yes on all three motions. They were joined by Penny York, Paul Woods, James Bombardier, TJ Lamkin and Carl Price. Chair Kailey Kornhauser only votes to break ties, and Susan Morré was not present.

If the Corvida property developed it will add perhaps as many as 20 units of housing to an area that is experiencing a boom in both completed, under construction and proposed developments. The Sylvia and Russell Gardens subdivisions are nearby, and infrastructure work is underway on a project along Country Club behind Starker Arts Park. The Carson property, which is set to include apartments, is essentially across the street from Corvida, and Ridgecrest, another subdivision, is taking shape along Southwest Kara Avenue between Country Club and Nash.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0