Corvallis parade off for this season

The Corvallis Community Christmas Parade, one of the mid-valley's most popular holiday traditions, will not take place this season because of the coronavirus.

Event organizers are hopeful the 36th rendition of the event can safely take place in 2021.

The Black Friday parade, which runs up Fourth Street in downtown Corvallis to the Benton County Courthouse, usually draws 4,000 to 5,000 spectators. It is put together by the Corvallis Lions Club, with help from Clodfelters Pub, Browsers Bookstore, Starker Forests, the Benton County Amateur Radio Emergency Service, the Corvallis Police, Fire, and Parks and Recreation departments and the Benton County Public Works Department and courthouse staff.

The courthouse and grounds will be decorated as usual for the holidays, and residents are encouraged to visit.