Corvallis paving project faces further delays

The weather continues to monkey with the schedule for the repaving of Northeast Circle Boulevard in Corvallis.

Crews now are scheduled to begin the paving portion of the project, which runs from Northwest Highland Drive to 29th Street. on Monday. Completion is tentatively set for Saturday, Oct. 3.

The paving work is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but city officials say they might need to use the evening hours as well and might extend the work until 9 p.m.

The work will begin on the north side of Circle at Highland and will work west. Side streets will be paved last. Residents and businesses with access to Circle will be impacted and traffic delays are anticipated, particularly when the work reaches the intersections of Circle-Highland, Circle-Kings and Circle-29th.

Pavement markings and striping will be installed beginning Oct. 5, with signal loop installations set for the week of Oct. 12 and last eight to 10 days.

The repaving project is part of a city pilot project that will add a “road diet” component to Circle Boulevard.