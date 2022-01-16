Corvallis, Philomath buses stop offering free masks

Don’t forget your mask if you’re taking the bus in Corvallis and Philomath. Starting Jan. 24, Corvallis Transit System and Philomath Connection passengers will be required to provide their own face coverings.

Using CARES Act money, federal funds designed to help governments respond to the pandemic, the city of Corvallis has supplied thousands of masks to bus passengers during the past 18 months, according to Corvallis Patrick Rollens, public information officer. With those funds now exhausted, Rollens said the city is unable to continue offering the masks.

“We knew the money would run out eventually, but we wanted to use it to provide masks for Corvallis passengers for as long as we were able,” Rollens said.

Some other transit agencies also provided masks, while others chose not to use the federal funding that way, Rollens added. Corvallis spent $1,874.36 on the masks and $566.48 for baggies to hold the masks (for sanitary reasons.)

While cost was the main, if you excuse the pun, driver, there were other issues. Rollens said the primary impact related to on-time performance; drivers had to restock mask supplies a few times daily at the main transit center, leading to delays that added up.

And some people were availing themselves of the opportunity to take extra masks and stock up, he said.

With the $1,874.36 cost not exactly a budget-breaker, Rollens explained why the city doesn't simply absorb the costs and continue offering free masks on its own. There is a bit of a balance to consider, he said. The city is trying to make bus operations closer to an indoor experience where people are expected to bring their own mask.

“So far, the vast majority of passengers are already embracing this approach, so we don’t anticipate a lot of issues with discontinuing free masks provided with CARES Act funding,” Rollens said.

Rollens said the national supply chain issues aren’t really a factor in the decision to stop giving out masks. He said no mask shortages have been reported in other city departments.

Wearing a face covering is mandatory to ride Corvallis Transit System and Philomath Connection. Face coverings should fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, and have multiple layers of cloth.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

