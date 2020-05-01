Corvallis photographer finds novel way to support community during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Holly Peterson’s family photography business has been supported by the Corvallis community for four generations. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, she has found a way to repay that generosity.

Peterson, the owner of the Ball Studio, is waiving the $200 fee she typically charges for family portraits and is instead asking that customers donate two cans of food so that she can pass them along to the local food bank.

She knows that the COVID-19 crisis has created hardships for plenty of people in the area, but it has also reunited families who might not typically be able to be together. She wants to give those families the chance to create a lasting memento while also helping community members who might be struggling.

“Most families don’t have a portrait where they really like the way they look,” Peterson said. “So if we can get something like that during this very traumatic time in our country and our community, that’s something we can give back, and people will get something they love.”