Corvallis Polar Plunge set for Feb. 19

Philomath Polar Plunge03

Students from Philomath High School plunge into the Willamette River at the Crystal Lake boat ramp in Corvallis. This photo shows the 2020 Corvallis Polar Plunge. The in-person event returns in February after last year's virtual plunge.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Oregonians have a tradition of plunging into the frigid waters of the Willamette River each winter to raise money for and awareness of Special Olympics Oregon athletes.

More than 3,200 brave supporters are expected to gather to take the plunge, which takes place in Portland, Salem, Corvallis, Eugene, Bend, Medford and Warrenton. The longest-running event is Corvallis Polar Plunge, which started in 2010, set this year for Feb. 19 at Crystal Lake Sports Park.

After a year of virtual plunging, Special Olympics Oregon is relaunching the event with two new cities and expanded 5K/10K fun runs. With water temperatures below 40 degrees, the event is one of the most chilling fundraisers in Oregon.

Participants will raise money in support of those living with intellectual disabilities. Each person participating in the Polar Plunge or Polar Fun Run commits to fundraising on behalf of Special Olympics Oregon, with a statewide goal of raising $590,000. Registration and details are available at www.PlungeOregon.org.

