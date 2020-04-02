Corvallis police begin prescription delivery service during stay-home order

Corvallis is joining the area-wide effort to ensure police vulnerable populations have the medicine they need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Corvallis Police Department announced Wednesday it will begin delivering prescriptions to city residents who are 65 and older or have life-threatening conditions that require medicine management. The service will continue through the end of Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay at Home, Save Lives” executive order, according to a news release.
“We’re, of course, in unprecedented territory with this situation,” said department spokesman Lt. Joel Goodwin. “But our intent is that, as long as the order is in place, we want to make sure people are healthy.”
Goodwin said the department’s Community Livability Unit — which handles situations that aren’t usually tackled by patrol officers or detectives — will be leading the effort. Between its sergeant and four officers, the unit will be fulfilling orders as needed for people whose pharmacies don’t deliver or who don’t have healthy friends or family members to run errands for them.
Other mid-valley agencies offering similar services include Lebanon and Sweet Home police as well as the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.
Here are the steps to getting your prescription picked up by a Corvallis officer:
— Call the pharmacy, it must be in Corvallis, to order and pay for the prescription. Goodwin said to call a pharmacy you trust and not to give your personal information to random callers. If your pharmacy is in a neighboring area, he said, consider having it transferred to a Corvallis pharmacy if no one else can pick it up.
— Let the Corvallis pharmacy know you would like to participate in “the CPD prescription delivery program.” Goodwin said some pharmacies may not allow it, so patients should “have that conversation with their pharmacist ahead of time.”
— Visit bentoncounty.recovers.org or call 541-766-6120 to request a delivery. On the website, click “I Have A Need” and, when prompted, include your name, address, phone number, pharmacy name, prescriptions and the time they’ll be ready.
— A police department staff member or background-checked volunteer will review your request, and an officer will be assigned accordingly.
— Have your photo ID ready when the officer is due to arrive at your home between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Goodwin said officers making deliveries will always be in uniform.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.
