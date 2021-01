Corvallis Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Northwest Rolling Green Drive at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

No one was injured, but one person has been detained and is being questioned by authorities, said Lt. Ryan Eaton. No arrest had officially been made by 3 p.m., he added.

“We did obviously have quite a few officers respond,” Eaton said, adding that law enforcement presence was expected at the scene into Thursday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0