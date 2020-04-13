Corvallis police say 'stay home' order poses challenges

It’s been four weeks since Gov. Kate Brown issued her “stay home save lives” executive order, but some people apparently didn’t get the memo.
On Saturday afternoon, the Corvallis Police Department received a call complaining that as many as 15-20 people had gathered at the city’s BMX Track Park on Southeast Chapman Place to race remote-control cars in violation of the governor’s ban on social gatherings that could spread COVID-19.
When an officer arrived about 12:30 p.m., he found seven people congregated on a hill driving remote-control cars on the BMX track, according to an incident report. When the officer explained that the track was closed for public use because of the executive order, the group became upset and “said it was their constitutional right to use the track,” according to the report.
In the end, the officer decided not to issue any citations or make any arrests, even though the group refused to leave the area.
But according to Lt. Joel Goodwin, a spokesman for the department, people participating in the gathering could have been charged with a class C misdemeanor, the penalty specified by law for violating the “stay home, save lives” executive order.
Brown issued her directive on March 23, following a sunny weekend that saw Oregonians hitting beaches, hiking trails and other outdoor destinations in droves despite her earlier admonitions to stick to social distancing guidelines aimed at flattening the curve of coronavirus.
At that point, Corvallis officials announced they were closing city sports fields and courts, as well as park playgrounds, to prevent the kinds of unsafe social gatherings that had prompted the governor to take action.
Oregon State University took a similar step by closing trails in the McDonald-Dunn Research Forest, although the Benton County Natural Areas and Parks Department has taken a different approach, asking trail users to voluntarily observe social distancing guidelines.
Most Corvallis residents appear to be abiding by the order, Goodwin said, but police have been getting a lot of calls about the ones who don’t appear to be doing so. Many of the calls have involved parties at private homes, and according to Goodwin, that’s not necessarily a violation of the order, which specifically bans social and recreational gatherings “outside of a home or private residence” if a minimum 6-foot distance cannot be maintained.
“I think the majority of folks are really trying to be diligent, trying to keep everybody’s health in mind,” Goodwin said.
“When people see folks who aren’t doing that, it’s frustrating to them. I understand that.”
The bigger problem, he added, occurs when people flout the “stay home” order in a public setting such as the BMX Track Park. Up to this point, however, Corvallis police have not felt the need to issue any citations for violating the order.
“We would like to keep it that way,” Goodwin said. “But part of being a community is everybody doing the right thing.”
