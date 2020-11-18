Corvallis police warn of hazardous batteries after Tesla crash

Batteries that may be a danger to the public are strewn about a neighborhood in Corvallis after a late night crash saw a Tesla severely damaged and its driver cited for reckless driving and DUII.
Corvallis police report that on Tuesday night, they responded to a crash in the 800 block of Northwest Walnut Boulevard. An investigation indicated that the driver, Corvallis resident Dylan Milota, was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour when he lost control of the 2019 Tesla, traveling 300 feet before coming to a stop, according to police.
The vehicle, police said, was destroyed after shearing a power pole off at the base and striking two trees and a telephone junction box. The crash, authorities said Wednesday morning, caused “hundreds” of potentially hazardous batteries that power the vehicle to scatter through the area.
“We received reports of the batteries actually going through windows of nearby residences because of the crash,” a statement on the Corvallis Police Department’s social media read.
Authorities attempted to collect all of the batteries but warn some may still be in the area and ask that people report any batteries they find. The batteries can stay hot to the touch for up to 24 hours and may cause burns. The release of toxic fumes from the batteries may also harm people and animals if inhaled, as can any substance leaking from the batteries.
Found batteries can be reported by calling 541-766-6914. Corvallis Fire Department personnel will respond and those who find the batteries are reminded not to touch them.
Milota, who reportedly fled on foot, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Evaluation showed that he was under the influence of marijuana, according to police. He was cited for DUII, hit and run, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.