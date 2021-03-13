Corvallis pool will expand offerings

The lowering of the coronavirus risk level in Benton County means more opportunities for residents who use Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Here is a quick look at the changes that will be rolling out in the coming weeks, according to aquatic center supervisor Todd Wheeler.
Monday: The indoor pools will be reopened for lap swim and exercise class appointments.
March 22: Open recreational swim appointments will return.
March 29: Spring swimming lesson sessions will begin.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 pm and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The pool will continue to offer lap swimming in the outside pool on a limited basis for those swimmers who prefer to exercise in an outside setting.
Residents can continue to make 45-minute swimming reservations through the online Omnify scheduling system.
The locker rooms will be available for changing and showers, but please note there are designated changing spaces in the locker rooms to ensure physical distancing. The outside bathrooms and deck showers will continue to be available to those swimmers swimming outside.
Osborn, Wheeler said, will continue to encourage the practice of "come in your swimsuit, leave in your swimsuit" as the safest way to use the facility.
Everyone also will need to follow all physical distance and face covering guidelines required by the Benton County Health Department. All users must wear a face covering while on the premises unless in the pool or using the showers. A mask must be worn while moving from the pool to the showers and bathrooms.
