Corvallis postpones backyard burning
Corvallis postpones backyard burning

The National Weather Service has issued a “high fire danger” warning this week for south Willamette Valley.

Higher-than-normal temperatures combined with high winds and low humidity are resulting in elevated fire danger levels. As a result, the Benton County Fire Defense Board has decided to suspend all backyard burning until weather conditions change.

The backyard burn ban is in effect for both the city of Corvallis and the Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District.

Residents can call the Corvallis Fire Department Burn Line at 541-766-6971 for updated information.

