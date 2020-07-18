Corvallis pro-police rally met with scrutiny by Black Lives Matter activists

“If you take that identity on, it comes with all the history and pitfalls and dangers and responses,” Thompson said. “I don’t make any distinction between white and Black cops. Their training is the same.”

Although she did concede that a person’s race is of a heavier weight than their career, Brown said she still didn’t want her rally to be seen as anti-BLM.

“It’s not their skin,” Brown said. “Police officers do choose their career, but … it’s to help people. I definitely did not want (the rally) to be a counteract."

However, Brown also blamed recent riots across the nation on the BLM movement.

“I feel like it started out as a really good cause,” she said. “A lot of people have taken it to use for violence.”

Brown, who has no personal ties to law enforcement, said “it’s heartbreaking” to see advocates for police reform also calling police “pigs” or other names, demanding less funding for their departments and otherwise “demonizing” them.