Corvallis protesters express optimism

Dr. Keith Harris of Corvallis said that he’s been crying every night because Floyd’s death and the demonstrations have dredged up memories of the racism he’s experienced. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been stopped driving my Porsche and asked, ‘Is this your car?’” Harris said, in an interview during the march. He held a sign that said, “I can’t breathe,” which were Floyd’s last words.

Harris said that when he passes a police vehicle, he always looks in the rearview mirror, worried they’re going to pull a U-turn. “No man should have that sort of reaction to someone who’s supposed to be protecting you,” he said.

“When you teach your kids how to drive, you just have to teach them how to drive. I have to teach them the rules of DWB – driving while black,” Harris added.

Harris also spoke at the Benton County Courthouse on Sunday.

“Not since the ’60s when we marched, and yes, I’m old enough to remember the ’60s, not since the ’60s have I seen such a robust movement for change,” Harris said. “I sense that something is afoot.”