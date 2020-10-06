Corvallis recorder honored by state group

City of Corvallis recorder Carla Holzworth has been named director of Region III of the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders (OAMR).

Holzworth, who has worked for the city since 1992, was installed by the association in a remote presentation on Sept. 25. She also was honored at Monday night’s Corvallis City Council meeting.

The OAMAR is a professional organization dedicated to promoting governmental relationships and providing educational and training opportunities for the more than 200 city recorders statewide.

Holzworth has been an active member of OAMR since 2014, serving on a series of committees before being elevated to director. Region III includes 47 cities and the counties of Benton, Linn, Polk, Marion and Lincoln.

