Corvallis rejects appeal on building facade

Corvallis has tentatively rejected an appeal by a property owner who wants to change the materials used in the façade of the Rennie-Smith Building on Southwest Madison Avenue.

The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission denied the application at its Dec. 8 meeting. The property owner wants to change the façade from glass title to plaster.

The City Council upheld the denial on a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s three-hour remote meeting.

The building, which is listed on the local historic register, was built in 1922, but there is no record regarding what the façade looked like then. The Historic Resources Commission noted that the glass tile approach is “extremely rare” and that it was worth preserving.

Councilors agreed with the HRC, while also noting that the property owner did not provide enough evidence to reverse the decision of the commission.

Councilors will consider formal findings in the appeal at its Feb. 1 session.

In other council highlights: