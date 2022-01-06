Corvallis remembers Jan. 6 with a candlelight vigil

The Benton County Courthouse on Thursday evening served as the backdrop for a candlelight vigil marking a year since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As many as 100-plus gathered, holding signs that said, "voting is a human right, "heal the hate, save democracy" and "Black votes matter." Motorists honked in support as they drove by the crowd. There were lights, music and plenty of candles held by young and old.

"This can't be a hopeless cause," Charlie Miller of Corvallis said. "We have to protect our democracy from a violent overthrow."

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, enraged with the results of the 2020 presidential election. Since then, hundreds of people have been criminally charged, and 71 have been sentenced for riot-related crimes. The nation remains divided over the “Big Lie,” the false claim that Trump won the election.

Billed as a pro-democracy event and part of a national movement promoting voting rights and Washington, D.C. statehood, the vigil was organized by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis Democracy Action Team and the Linn Benton NAACP Branch. Speakers included Rev. Jill McAllister and local NAACP President Jason Dorsette.

Community members were reverent, and there was a feeling that the crowd was united in their cause.

"There's a saying, 'For evil to triumph, all that's needed is for good people to do nothing,'" Irje Galvan of Corvallis said. "I want to prove that wrong. I want to be 'good people.'"

Karen Josephson is a co-leader of the Democracy Action Team. In an interview before the event, she said attacks against democracy have skyrocketed, with many states pursuing legislation threatening election integrity.

To combat that trend, she's advocating for the passage of the Freedom to Vote, Protecting Our Democracy and John Lewis Voting Rights acts, as well as D.C. statehood.

“Those bills together will protect nationwide, so that it will be against federal law to do what those states are doing,” Josephson said. “We want letters, calls, people on socially media telling our senators to please get this done.”

Josephson's co-leader on the evening's event, Claire Montgomery, shares concerns about voting rights. The vigil is to serve as a reminder that a totalitarian government could still take over, and that complacency is its own threat to democracy, she said before the event.

She also views voting rights legislation as essential for the nation’s future.

“Right now, there’s support for this legislation across the country,” Montgomery said. “If we make it really apparent that people care and they’re paying attention, then maybe we’ll see some action.”

During the event, Susan Leonard, chair of the political action committee for the local NAACP chapter, read a statement from U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.

"The success of our democracy depends on an active and engaged electorate," the statement says. "We are a nation of laws and democratic principles. And our great democratic experiment will only work when we adhere to them."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Dorsette, president of the Corvallis-Albany NAACP branch, provided his own thoughts on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and what the community can do going forward.

As far as he's concerned, the actions of Trump supporters that day amounted to a terrorist attack and underscored the challenges faced by American democracy.

Before the event, he said he hoped the vigil would mobilize people to vote.

During his remarks Thursday evening, Dorsette urged those in attendance to continue fighting for democracy and reminded them that the attack on the Capitol represented more than just one day.

"This year, friends, it has to be the year of the full court press," he said. "The year all hands are on deck around voting rights, voter registration, voter education, voter mobilization ... all in order to ensure we uphold to this American democracy."

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cody Mann Reporter Follow Cody Mann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today