Corvallis resident found dead in nearby yard to retirement home

Corvallis resident found dead in nearby yard to retirement home

An 81-year-old Corvallis woman was found dead after being reported missing from her nearby retirement apartment building.

The body of Joanne Thorndike, 81, was found in a yard nearby to her residence at Stonybrook Lodge, Corvallis police confirmed in an email to the Gazette-Times.

"An investigation is being conducted into the circumstances leading to her death," said Lt. Ryan Eaton. "As the investigation is still ongoing we cannot release all details, but I can tell you there is no danger to the public at this time."

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

