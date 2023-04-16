The restaurateurs of Corvallis are uniting.

Collaboration is the key to success for local businesses, says the organizer of a new group dedicated to helping restaurants, bars and food trucks as well as food and beverage producers.

Michele Colomb, a barista and freelance writer, founded the Corvallis Area Restaurants and Bars Alliance, cleverly abbreviated to the CARB Alliance.

“I feel like food is what connects us,” Colomb said. “All of our celebrations—birthdays, engagements, anniversaries — these all happen in restaurants. It’s a vital part of our community.”

Three years ago, as the pandemic shuttered businesses for social distancing, Colomb founded the Facebook group Corvallis Culinary Connections, which has since grown to more than 5,600 members. She started the group to crowdsource information at the grassroots level, she said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic waning, attention is shifting to new challenges faced by the food service industry, Colomb said. She proposed starting a restaurant alliance around two years ago but didn’t get much traction with the pandemic still overshadowing everything else.

Seeking nonprofit status to fund the CARB Alliance’s goals and operations, Colomb said she’s also working to secure fiscal sponsorship from an existing nonprofit organization. She also plans to pursue grant opportunities.

“We’d like to avoid membership dues if we can,” she said. “We want this to be inclusive, and we have a lot of mom-and-pop and even middle-of-the-road businesses that are struggling.”

A handful of restaurants are already on board, Colomb said, with a long list of potential members invited to join, adding she made sure to reach out beyond the downtown area. Colomb is at the reins for now, but a process is underway to establish a board of directors and executive director.

Although still in the draft form, CARB’s mission and vision statements aim to provide support via marketing services, advocacy, events and culinary tourism. It also cites the importance of communication, equity, inclusion and diversity.

“For me, the focus right now will be on events, promotion, advocating if needed, but also education,” she said.

The first official CARB Alliance meeting is slated for 3 p.m. Monday, April 17 at La Santa Pub, 820 NW Ninth St., Unit 101 in Corvallis. The organization plans to discuss funding and resources as well as by-laws and membership organization. Time has also been allotted for guest input and questions.

“I’m under the premise that I think a lot of people follow — it takes a village,” Colomb said. “I like to say it takes a village, but every village has a tavern and a coffee shop.”