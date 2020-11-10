Corvallis resumes shutting off water for nonpayment

The city of Corvallis has resumed water shutoffs for nonpayment of bills after a six-month coronavirus moratorium.

Corvallis public information officer Patrick Rollens said that the city regularly shuts off the water for roughly 100 customers per month because of non-payment.

After the six-month moratorium ended in late September, the city sent out notices to 151 customers.

“This does not represent a huge increase, considering the six-month pause on the whole program,” Rollens said.

Rollens also noted that ratepayers were given a series of options to help ease the payment challenge.

Ratepayers could work with the city Finance Department on a payment plan, seek assistance from Community Services Consortium or some combination of both, Rollens said, adding that 78 customers with delinquent bills took one of these options.

“The Finance Department is generally very accommodating for customers who are interested in a payment plan,” Rollens said. “Unfortunately, a very small number of customers choose not to take advantage of these options, despite our best efforts to connect them. This was true both before the pandemic and after.”