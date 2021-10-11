Corvallis ReUse Directory expands to online version

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition has expanded its ReUse Directory into an interactive online tool that also includes repair outlets.

The directory debuted in 2010 and lists locations where residents can take reusable items, including appliances and vehicles. This is the first time the directory has been accessible and searchable online.

“Since its inception, the ReUse Directory has consistently been one of the Sustainability Coalition’s most popular resources,” said Annette Mills, the group’s facilitator. “We’re excited that folks can finally access this important information online, as well as in print.”

The directory notes operations that accept items as diverse as books, building materials, electronics, surplus food and furniture.

Print editions of the directory will continue to be available throughout Benton County. Posting the material online was a project of the coalition’s Waste Prevention Action Team, which aims to keep reusable items out of the Coffin Butte landfill. The work was supported by a grant from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Residents can access the directory at http://tiny.cc/ReuseDirectory on the coalition’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0