Corvallis Ride of Silence set for May 19

Corvallis area bicycle safety advocates have scheduled their annual Ride of Silence for Wednesday, May 19.

The annual ride, now in its 16th year, will be made to “honor those who have been injured or killed, to raise awareness of the numbers of people who ride bikes and to ask that all share the road,” said coordinator Jay Thatcher.

Interesting riders should gather at 6:30 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. The ride will start at 7 p.m. and last an hour. The ride has a new route this year and will use the Eric E. Austin Memorial Bypass, which links the skatepark area with Crystal Lake Drive. Cyclist Austin died in a collision with a motorist on Highway 99W in July 2018. The bypass opened late last year.

Riders will wear armbands, carry signs and hand out cards noting the purpose of the ride, Thatcher said.

No particular skill or endurance level is needed for the ride, according to Thatcher. “Just wear a helmet and share the road. The leaders will stop often to let the line regroup,” he said.