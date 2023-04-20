Weekend bus riders — stranded or scrambling for transportation since fall — might be catching a break with the return of weekend buses in Corvallis and Philomath.
However, the Corvallis Transit System isn't coming back in full force just yet. Limited weekend service is slated to begin Saturday, May 6, according to a city news release.
Limited essentially means a Sunday level of service for both days of the weekend.
An ongoing driver shortage looms overhead, and full Saturday service won’t be back until enough drivers are hired and trained, the city said, adding thanks for the patience and understanding of bus riders as the city’s contractor, MTR Western, works to bring in more drivers.
“Slowly we’re getting some drivers back, so we are really excited to be able to reinstitute that weekend service,” City Manager Mark Shepard said at a City Council meeting Monday, April 17. “That’s the plan, barring any exodus or loss of the current drivers we have.”
Shepard said the driver shortage has forced neighboring transit operations to cut services as well.
MTR Western manages CTS’s fleet of 15 buses and nine major bus routes.
The city and contractor recently negotiated a driver wage increase aimed at filling the staffing gap. MTR Western initially hoped for a March 1 rollout date for limited weekend service, but that didn’t happen, and the target shifted to sometime in April.
CTS bus driver starting pay went from $20.35 to $23 an hour from the negotiation, with the increase applied to current and new staff.
On top of weekend service cuts, the Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit was suspended in conjunction with cuts to Saturday CTS and Philomath Connection service, Sunday CTS service, and Routes 50 and Night Owl.
CTS provides fareless transport to passengers since 2011, funding rides through what the city calls "sustainability fees" attached to city services bills.
Weekend service beginning May 6
Saturday Service:
Corvallis Transit System — Hourly service for Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Routes 7, 8, 9, and Night Owl will not operate.
Philomath Connection — Service runs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Sunday Service:
Corvallis Transit System — Hourly service for Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
