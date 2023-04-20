Weekend service

Beginning May 6

Saturday Service:

Corvallis Transit System — Hourly service for Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Routes 7, 8, 9, and Night Owl will not operate.

Philomath Connection — Service runs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Sunday Service:

Corvallis Transit System — Hourly service for Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.