Corvallis School Board chooses five finalists for empty seat

• In her application, Sadie Slocum noted that at age 18, she is “definitely the underdog in this situation.” She moved to Corvallis in 2017 and said she wants to serve on the board because she believes she can make a significant impact on students, the board and community. She felt the two most difficult issues facing the district are “letting students become ‘lost’ or overlooked because of the high number of students in most schools” and school lunches.

• Shauna Tominey, an early education teacher and researcher with 20 years of experience, said she's learned Corvallis is a special place. She said the district has a dedicated staff and administrators as well as challenges, including ensuring that all students succeed and managing limited resources. Tominey noted that she has undergraduate degrees in music and psychology and a masters degree in family studies and human services. She’s previously served as the director of early childhood and teacher education at the Yale Center for Emotional Attendance and led the development of social and emotional learning programs as an assistant research scientist. She currently works as an assistant professor of practice at OSU in human development and family sciences.

• Luhui Whitebear said in her application that the primary reason she wanted to serve on the board was to “work with other members of the community who hold a shared interest in working towards what is best for the students and families served by the district.” She noted that there was work to be done in local schools related to equity, diversity, bullying and homelessness. “I view myself as an advocate for positive social change and being a member of the board would allow me to bring my perspective and experiences to do so in the local district in ways that positively impact children and families in the community,” she said. She has three children in the district and said she's already invested in the district in various capacities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0