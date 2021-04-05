 Skip to main content
Corvallis School Board meets Thursday
alert

Corvallis School Board meets Thursday

Corvallis School District Office 06

The Corvallis School District office.

 Mid-Valley Media (File, 2019)

The Corvallis School Board meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

To monitor the session, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ.

Those interested in speaking during the public comment period should email parker.schulze@corvallis.k12.or.us by noon Thursday. Include your name, address, the phone number you would like to call in from, and the topic you would like to speak about.

The meeting will include a work session involving the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation, items on the facilities bond and a discussion of the board’s schedule for the 2021-22 school year.

