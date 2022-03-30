 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corvallis school board seeks input on future goals

Corvallis School District Office stock 06

The Corvallis School District Office during December of 2019.

 Anthony Rimel, Mid-Valley Media (File, 2019)

The Corvallis School District's school board is seeking community input for its 2023-28 board goals.

The current board goals are student achievement, equitable systems, real-world learning, health and wellness and long-range facility planning.

Each year, the board reviews the goals to determine which updates may be needed. The school board is currently conducting an in-depth review of these goals.

“Input from multiple perspectives is critical to promoting accountability, trust, and transparency, and ensuring our board goals are responsive to district and community needs,” board Chair Sarah Finger McDonald said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to participate so all of our community's views and experiences are considered as we look toward what we want to accomplish in the next 5 years.”

The board has created a survey for community members to fill out so board members can hear what is working and what is not. The survey is available online in English and Spanish at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S2MXL7Y.

Paper copies of the survey are also available in the front offices of all Corvallis schools and at the district office, 1555 SW 35th St. The survey closes Friday, April 15.

