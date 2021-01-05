Corvallis School Board to discuss educational equity

The Corvallis School Board will have a “deep dive” discussion on updating its educational equity policy at its 6:30 p.m. remote meeting on Thursday.

To monitor the YouTube broadcast go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ.

Presenting at the meeting will be Kristen Miles and Marcianne Rivera-Koetje.

The board also is expected to act on facilities bond items that would add more solar capacity at Corvallis High School and new playground equipment at Lincoln and Husky (formerly Hoover) elementary schools.

