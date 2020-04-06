Corvallis School Board to meet Thursday in online-only session

Corvallis School Board to meet Thursday in online-only session

  • Updated
Corvallis School District Office stock 06

The Corvallis School District Office during December of 2019.

 Anthony Rimel, Mid-Valley Media (File, 2019)

The Corvallis School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in an entirely online session in which directors and staff will be conducting busines remotely.

Residents are encouraged to watch the video feed on the district’s You Tube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ?.

Those wishing to make public comments at the meeting should email Julia.catala@corvallis.k12.or.us by noon Thursday to make arrangements to testify via telephone.

The meeting begins with a 4:45 p.m. executive session (no members of the public allowed) at which directors will discuss the performance evaluation of Superintendent Ryan Noss.

Directors also are scheduled to discuss Noss’ evaluation during the open session.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News